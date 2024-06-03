THE 15th ANNUAL TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL
It happened a month and a half ago, but now that the engine on the old blog is running again, allow me to link to the report I filed for Ed Gonzalez and Slant magazine in April on the 15th Annual Turner Classic Movies Film Festival . This was my 13th time attending and writing about this festival (I didn’t bother with the virtual versions in 2020 and 2021) and it was one of the strongest lineups I’ve seen. Thanks, Ed, for facilitating my attendance this year and every year. It’s nice to be invited, and it was nice to be back.
