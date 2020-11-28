HEROES: CLEESE, GILLIAM, IDLE, JONES, PALIN and THE MEANING OF MONTY PYTHON (2013); plus THOUGHTS ON ZAPPA (2020)
As reunions of great collaborators
go, it must be one of the least hyperbolic in pop culture
history. In 2013, the five surviving members of Monty Python’s Flying
Circus—John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin—gathered
together in a little flat in London’s Sloane Square, near Knightsbride and
Chelsea, for a one-hour sit-down discussion for British television, and they
got an unassuming, hour-long documentary out of the process. (Well, four of
them were gathered together, anyway. Idle, foreshadowing the current worldwide
necessity for the Zoom conference call, appears via satellite feed on a big TV
monitor in the center of the room— a Los Angeles resident at the time, he
claims to be suffering from having to being awake for the conference at 3:00
a.m. Pacific Standard Time, while showing none of the ill effects of sleep
deprivation.) The Meaning of Monty Python, now available streaming on
Netflix, is the Monty Python reunion true fans will have hoped for, recognizing
that the time is past for on-stage recreations of the comedic trailblazers’ favorite
and/or most famous bits and instead opening up an avenue for the five men to
spend ostensibly relaxed time together, reminiscing, analyzing, philosophizing,
for the most part avoiding argument, and even, if only tacitly, acknowledging
the onset of twilight.
Nobody looks especially
comfortable, I suppose, but neither do they look especially uncomfortable—the
flat appears intimate and cozy, not unlike some of the only-slightly-skewed
domestic environs that could occasionally been seen on some of the Pythons’
more domestically oriented TV sketches. Jones and Palin occupy the left side of
the frame, Idle’s monitor, absent the crowning presence of a penguin, both in
the center and occupying the camera position for the wide master shot (the
better to be seen and interacted with by the other members), and Cleese and
Gilliam on the right. There are cuts to unvarying medium shots of the
individual men in their chairs as they speak, and to a close-up of Idle shoved tight
against the camera on his monitor, alternating with the occasional pull-back to
that wide shot. And that’s it for a visual scheme to The Meaning of Monty
Python, all the better to focus intently on what’s being said.
After a thoroughly enjoyable and
often hilarious warm-up in which the five joke around and settle into the
congeniality of the situation—it’s fun to see them all sitting around,
referencing their own material as if they were Python fans like the rest of us
(“Lemon curry?!” “Luxury!”), a chapter heading designed to recall the dividing
sections of their 1983 film announces the shift of the conversation-- “Part I: The
Meaning of The Meaning of Life”-- and off we go into a discussion of the
Python’s final, Cannes prize-winning feature. Cleese, Idle and Palin are the
prime movers of the hour, and they kick things off here with discussion of how
the six original members hurriedly (perhaps too hurriedly?) approached the production
of the film in the shadow of Life of Brian’s tumultuous reception,
as a sketch grab-bag, essentially, and had a lot of difficulty trying to land
on a unifying principle and theme. Idle and Palin both confirm that there was
about 300% more material written for the film than actually appeared in it, and
Idle even mentions one script, entitled Monty Python’s Fish Film (a work
Cleese doesn’t even recall), which, while sharing much of that bounty of
would-be Meaning of Life material, apparently had even more stuff in it
that was ultimately set aside. (The Blu-ray and DVD for The Meaning of Life
features new and quite hilarious sketch material used as bonus features, and I
wonder if some of that might be among the original rejects.)
But Cleese almost immediately addresses his dissatisfaction with The Meaning of Life, assessing that while, because of its haphazard history at the writing stage, there are some very good things in it, much of it he considers quite bad, unsuccessful in terms of comedic structure or basic laughs. As you might expect, given their anecdotally documented personal history, Gilliam, with Jones one of the film’s two credited directors, bristles at Cleese’s criticism and brings up director Henry Jaglom’s observation (Gilliam: “Remember Henry Jaglom?” Cleese: “Mmm, vaguely.”) that its sketch-oriented nature allows the stronger material to by default amplify the level of the stuff that might not work so well. It’s to Cleese’s diplomatic credit that he offers his belief that the liver donor section of the film—“The Meaning of Life Part V: Live Organ Transplants”-- to be some of the best work in the film, perhaps of their careers. (In the sketch, he and Graham Chapman, who died in 1989, arrive at the house of an orthodox Jew, played by Gilliam, and, after objections from the expected donor-- “But I’m still using it!”-- forcibly extract, with much grunting and screaming and arterial spray, the vital organ from its soon-to-be-deceased owner.) Eventually pressed by Jones to be more specific as to what he considers “bad” in the film, Cleese eventually admits that he found the sketch in which the soldiers bring gifts to their sergeant on the battlefield before being picked off by enemy fire to be not up to snuff. Cleese also appears baffled by the “nonsense” of the giddily surreal “Find the Fish” segment, which Gilliam happily defends as one of the film’s more enduring and repeatable bits.
As the discussion returns to the
difficulty of reining in the material with a thematic through line, Palin and
Idle argue that while the quest of King Arthur and the burgeoning political
awareness of a defiantly anti-religious figure in, respectively, Monty
Python and the Holy Grail and Monty Python’s Life of Brian, provided
a necessary narrative structure, perhaps the lack of an obvious narrative
thread is something that weakens The Meaning of Life. Perhaps, as Idle
speculates, if they’d been able to follow one character throughout the
progression of his life, applying the various chapters to their scabrously
satirical approach to the human condition, the movie might have been perceived
as more successful. He also reminds his colleagues that in its very fragmented
stylistic form, The Meaning of Life is essentially a musical—eight numbers
in all, including the justly revered “Every Sperm is Sacred,” which, as Palin
delights in recounting to the troupe, lost the BAFTA award for best song that
year to “Up Where We Belong” from An Officer and a Gentleman, to the
great consternation of the assembled audience of the awards.
It is here that I found myself arguing with these great comedic minds. Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life did win the Grand Jury Prize at the 1983 Cannes Film Festival, after all, a singular achievement and one that no other widely beloved comedy film has ever managed to pull off, before or since. It seems to me that rather than Meaning of Life, it is instead Life of Brian which is probably the spottiest of the Python films in terms of consistent laffs, even if its satirical targets, politics and religion (and the point at which the two meet on the graph of human folly), still stick the landing, and I think that might be because it’s the only one of their features that is built around an obvious narrative progression—how does Brian get from point A to point B to point C(ross)?-- even if, in sequences like Brian’s interstellar joyride, you can still feel the troupe pushing against traditional structure. Of course, there are plenty of moments of isolated brilliance in Life of Brian—Palin’s lisping Pilate (“Incontinentia Buttocks!”) and Jones’s vicious mother of Brian (“That’s Capricorn, is it?”) among my favorites—even if the whole seems unduly weighted with narrative obligations.
But I believe The Meaning of
Life is a success in large part because of the absence of a tether
to conventional questions of plot and structure, and no matter who’s mounting
the argument it seems rather perverse to suggest that a troupe so grounded in fertilizing
and harvesting ideas in surreal blackout comedy would be unduly hobbled by that
very approach simply due to an extended running time. My own estimation of The
Meaning of Life has only grown in 37 years since I first saw it—it’s a
formally daring movie, and it cuts, for real, into just about every established
institution or idea or inescapable condition that has poisoned history since
the onset of human sentience. If anything, the quest for the meaning of life,
however facetiously the Pythons may have approached it, does provide
more than a blank wall onto which these geniuses might fling their shit in
order to see what sticks, and that overriding theme is addressed in
unexpected ways, making tangential connections to seemingly inorganically
related subjects seem richly germane to that theme.
The Pythons do move on to other subjects,
including the origins of comedy (much attention paid here to post-WWII creative
forces such as Beyond the Fringe and The Goon Show); the politics of creativity
(Gilliam: “Satirizing the modern world is a difficult proposition because it’s
so diffuse… It was easier when the class system was core clearly delineated”);
why fish are inherently the funniest creatures in the animal kingdom; the
television bureaucracy that both hampered and encouraged their artistic freedom
at the BBC; and, of course, death and the possibility of an afterlife, a possibility
vigorously defended by, of all people, Cleese, who dismisses organized religion
outright while reserving credulity for reports of out-of-body
experiences in near-death moments. (And speaking of death, the
reminiscences of the absent Chapman never rise to the brilliance of having an
urn of his ashes parked next to the rest of the surviving members, as happened
during one of their previous Python summit conferences, but are instead
restricted largely to warmhearted remembrances of Chapman’s prickly brilliance
and apparent inability to arrive at the set even close to on time.)
while Palin delivers less frequent but no less hilarious and pointed contributions to the general discourse. But its hard to watch The Meaning of Monty Python without being constantly reminded of the fate that befell Terry Jones, who died in January of this year after living for several years with a degenerative aphasia and eventually succumbing to the mounting effects of frontotemporal dementia. At the time which this documentary was filmed in 2013, Jones was still two years away from an official diagnosis of aphasia, which impairs the ability to speak and communicate, and according to an article in the British publication The Guardian published in 2017, it became apparent midway through 2014, during a performance of Monty Python Live (mostly), a reunion performance held in London, that all was not well in terms of Jones’s health:
“’Terry was always very good at remembering lines,’ (recalls Palin in the
Guardian article). ‘But this time he had real problems, and in the end he had
to use a teleprompter. That was a first for him. I realised then that something
more serious than memory lapses was affecting him.’
Jones… later passed standard tests
designed to pinpoint people who have Alzheimer’s disease. His speech continued
to deteriorate nevertheless. ‘He said less and less at dinner parties, when he
used to love to lead conversations,’ said his daughter Sally.”
Jones is certainly the least vocal
participant in The Meaning of Monty Python, seemingly content to sit in
his presumably comfy chair and listen to his friends jabber on in their very
entertaining way, offering only the occasional comparatively generic contribution
to the conversation (“I remember being very frustrated by the exclusion of Life
of Brian from year-end critical roundups”), the sort of comments which the
other members regard with respect but which spark little in the way of reciprocal
engagement. After a few minutes of observing this pattern of Jones’s participation,
the sadness begins to settle on his very countenance, and the viewer is left to
speculate if the awful disease, such a bitterly ironic ailment to have
descended upon such an obviously gregarious and brilliant man, hadn’t already
begun to manifest itself even earlier than when Palin noted for The
Guardian.
Near the end of the documentary, however, something occurs that might, for any viewer watching in 2013, have seemed oddly humorous in a Python vein, or at the worst inexplicable, but which, judging by the reaction of the other members, might also have been a portent of things to come for Terry Jones. In the midst of one of Gilliam’s comments during the discussion of afterlife options, Jones rises from his chair. He’s the only one to do this during the entire hour, so it certainly counts as a violation of the project’s modest mise-en-scène, one which a director like Jones might well have been coyly aware. Jones begins a slow move toward the camera, which is placed facing the arrangement of chairs on which the rest of the Pythons remain—it is presumably in the same position as a second monitor on which the others can see the Idle feed, which we see placed center among them on the primary monitor. As he does so, and while we viewers are waiting for the reveal of a possible joke, there is a cut to a closeup of Idle’s monitor. He is the only one we see visibly reacting to Jones’s sudden displacement, and that reaction is an obvious mixture of befuddlement and concern. We then see, in the wide shot we’ve seen throughout, Jones approaches the camera, bends down, murmuring and making an unknown adjustment of some sort, before returning silently to his seat, where he resumes listening to Gilliam and Cleese’s conversation which has continued throughout the movement without missing a beat. At one point, Gilliam even looks over his shoulder away from Cleese to glance at Jones, whom he regards without comment while continuing the point he was making. The others, apart from Idle’s initial look of concern, react not at all. It’s The Meaning of Monty Python’s one unsettling moment, not only for the contrast it provides to Jones’s familiar sharpness and its reminder of the unfortunate fate of this most engaging comic artist, but also for its dovetailing into the troupe’s discussion of the inevitable procession toward death (“I’m against it!” chirps Idle), a subject tapped into here but more successfully brushed up against in Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.
For those whose comic sensibilities,
whose very receptivity to comedy, was irreversibly shaped by the work of Monty
Python’s Flying Circus, a banner which went beyond these six to include
the participation of folks like Carol Cleveland, Neil Innes, Connie Booth,
producers John Goldstone and Ian MacNaughton, and many, many others, the
at-least-partial answer to the query “What gives meaning to life?” (not that
there necessarily is any meaning to life, as Gilliam cheerfully reminds
us) must include the artistic achievements of these brilliant comic writers
and actors. And for those who revere the work of Terry Jones, John Cleese,
Michael Palin, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam when they were known
by the shorthand moniker Monty Python, the hour-long summit meeting that
comprises The Meaning of Monty Python is a lovely, challenging,
hilarious reminder of the meaning they themselves have brought to lives and
life ever since their emergence as the Beatles of comedy in the early ‘70s. In
the absence of Jones and Chapman, and in the presence of such a marvelous and
influential body of work which continues to resonate and delight, which can
likely never be topped, which will illustrate the value of fish slapping
contests until the light finally winks out for all of us, well, that work is
enough. And therein lies the meaning. Or as Gilliam wonders over the end
credits, as the five are heard taking off their mics, “What is this (the
documentary) for again?” Ever the optimist, Idle, the author of Life of
Brian’s cheerfully nihilistic “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,”
quickly responds, “For posterity!”
*************************************************
And speaking of posterity, if you have any interest in music whatsoever, regardless of how you feel about the man or his own compositions, I would think that Alex Winter’s epic documentary Zappa would be a must-see. (The film is now streaming on various outlets, including Amazon, Vudu and through various virtual arthouse cinemas, like the Salem Cinema in Oregon's capital city, where you can view it at home and supporting struggling independently-owned theaters across the country.) I may have more to say about the film once I’ve let it sink in a bit, but right now I can say that for this giant FZ fan Zappa was, in total, a bit overwhelming, especially emotionally, yet at the same time it wouldn’t have hurt my feelings one bit if it had gone on another three hours. Maybe that fantasy longer version would have had more time to focus on the bands from the ‘70s through Zappa’s last tour in 1988 (The Best Band You Never Heard in Your Life) that I loved the most. But as it is, getting a deep dive into Mothers of Invention/Mother’s history, and the avant-garde/classical composition that dominated his interest while he was writing “strictly commercial” stuff, and then the last few years of his life, is thrilling, and the movie has an audio-visual dexterity that is sometimes the talking heads/doc equivalent of Bruce Bickford’s perversely funny animations, or of something like Zappa’s own most playful, pitch-black creations— dense, free-associative, welcomingly weird.
The movie also caused me to remember that
Zappa, in the midst of and in the aftermath of the whole PMRC controversy,
claimed that he was floating feasibility studies to run against George H.W.
Bush for the presidency of the United States. That run never materialized, but
I remember saying to more than one person at the time that I would have
seriously considered voting for him, and as I sit here considering all the
things Zappa stirred up in me and made me think about, one of those
things would be that I might still be inclined to cast him my vote again, were
he around to make a run. And if he was, what might he have made of the national
nightmare which began in 2016 and is now about to close to almost universal
scorn and a collective sigh of relief? (Now, there’s the seed for some
fascinating speculative fiction, huh?)
I had just returned from my honeymoon in 1993
when I heard that Frank Zappa had died. It was no surprise—his battle with
prostate cancer had been raging for a couple of years-- yet it was devastating
news. After Zappa had finished, I tried to remember, through fresh
tears, if I’d ever cried at the news of a death of a celebrity, either before
or since, and I couldn’t think of an instance. Yet even though I knew he was
sick and that the outcome was inevitable, I still sobbed when I found out that
Frank Zappa was gone. One of the most complimentary things I can think of to
say about Alex Winter’s film, beyond its visual dexterity, humor and curiosity,
is that, while never sidestepping the man’s aloofness, his contradictions, and
all the qualities that one might find to justify the description “difficult,”
ZAPPA is a film filled with reasons, musical and otherwise, that might cause
one to weep at his sudden absence from the world.
*****************************************
