DR. HENRYK SAVAARD’S HAIR-RAISING HOME RUN, BLOODCURDLING AT-VAMPIRE-BAT, FIELD OF SCREAMS BASEBALL-HORROR MOVIE QUIZ (with a dugout assist from Savaard’s sinister sidekick, Doc Roberts)
“You got your horror movie in my baseball movie!” “Well, you got baseball movie in my horror movie!”
No guarantees that this latest SLIFR University quiz will be as sweet and tasty as a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, but at least the calorie count is a lot more agreeable. The newest quiz, coming midway through the fall semester, is online learning at its very best, as every SLIFR quiz has been since the first one back in 2005—we were socially distanced before social distancing was… well, not cool exactly, but certainly government mandated.
And to celebrate both the onset of Halloween next weekend and the ongoing drama that is the Los Angeles Dodgers-Tampa Bay Rays 2020 World Series, we’ve enlisted one of SLIFR’s most distinguished and perhaps most demented senior staff professors, the estimable and pretty goddamn angry Dr. Henryk Savaard, the most honored and unstable head of our not-exactly-world-renowned Metaphysics department, to administer this new quiz, a mix of baseball movie inquiries, horror movie inquiries and a jigger or two of real-life horror as well.
And since Dr. Savaard, as esteemed an intelligence as there is (at least that’s what you tell him to his face, if you know what’s good for ya), doesn’t know a foul tip from a fungo bat, we’ve enlisted Savaard’s top teaching assistant, the up-and-coming Doc Dave Roberts, to help administer the sporting section of this latest educational endeavor.
So onward and hopefully upward with our congenially edifying distraction.
There are only two suggestions, as always:
Be as verbose as you like, remembering that the staff always favors the
lengthier response.
If you choose to answer the questions in the comments
section below, please copy and paste the questions as well as the answers do
readers can more easily reference what insipid query you are responding to. Try
to do the same if you choose to answer on the FB page or, if you still have
one, your own blog.
And that’s it. Without further hesitation, trepidation or aggravation, let us pick up our #2 Eberhard Fabers and get started!
1) Ricky Vaughan or Nuke LaLoosh? (question courtesy of our main Maine monster, Patrick Robbins)
2) Best moment in the Friday the 13th film series.
3) Henry Hull or Oliver Reed?
4) What is the last movie you saw in a theater?
5) Best movie casting for a real-life baseball player, or
best casting of a real-life baseball player in a movie.
6) D.B. Sweeney or Ray Liotta?
7) Given that the fear factor in 2020 is already alarmingly high, is there a film or a genre which you would hesitate to revisit right now?
8) The Natural (1984)-- yes or no?
9) Peter Cushing or Colin Clive?
10) What’s the lamest water-cooler hit you can think of? Of
course, define “lamest” however you will, but for “water-cooler hit” Dr.
Savaard is thinking about something zeitgeist-y, something everyone was talking
about the weekend it opened and beyond, something everyone seemingly had to see—The
Other Side of Midnight residing at #1 in 1977 for two weeks is not what the
professor has in mind.
11) Greatest single performance in horror movie history.
12) Ingrid Pitt or the Collinson Twins?
13) Name one lesser-known horror film that you think everyone
should see. State your reason.
14) Do the same for an underseen or underappreciated baseball
movie.
15) William Bendix or Leslie Nielsen?
16) Would you go back to a theater this weekend if one reopened
near you?
17) Your favorite horror movie TV show/host, either running
currently or one from the past.
18) The Sentinel (1977)—yes or no?
19) Second-favorite Ron Shelton movie.
20) Disclaimer warnings attached to broadcasts of films like Gone With
the Wind and Blazing Saddles-- yes or no?
21) In the World Series of baseball movies, who are your NL
and AL champs?
22) What was the last horror film you saw?
23) Geena Davis or Tatum O’Neal?
24) AMC is now renting theaters for $100 - $350, promising a
more “private,” catered party-movie experience. What do you like or dislike
about this idea?
25) Name the scariest performance in a baseball movie.
26) Second-favorite Jack Arnold movie.
27) What would be the top five films of 2020 you’ve
seen so far?
