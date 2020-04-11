DEAN VERNON WORMER’S LOCKDOWN-FRIENDLY, DOUBLE-SECRET PROBATIONARY QUARANTINE-QUALITY MOVIE QUIZ
As you may have heard, classes at all of our esteemed learning institutions across the nation and the globe have been forced into online learning environments in order to accommodate all the students who have been currently confined to their homes. But here at SLIFR University we’ve been doing our assessments and quizzes online for 16 years now (!!!), so not much of an adjustment has been required. However, we noticed that some of you have been behind on your studying, so in order to make sure to stay on track with your studies we’ve had to roll out the big guns. Online class for this next session will be conducted by the big cheese himself, head of all SLIFR University academic facilities and operations, Dean Vernon Wormer, and he promises to be a most exacting taskmaster.
Whereas most of our previous faculty have held their assessments between 20-30 questions, Dean Wormer has opted to put you all through the proverbial wringer—you will now be subjected to perhaps the most epic investigatory undertaking in the history of the SLIFR Uni movie quiz. Behold, Dean Vernon Wormer’s Lockdown-Friendly, Double-Secret-Probationary Quarantine Quality Movie Quiz, a blistering 55 questions in length! As our fearless leader (not that that one—I’m talking about Dean Wormer, who in comparison, comes off looking pretty spiffy, doesn’t he?) said as he submitted his questions to the review board, “If they can survive this one, they can survive anything.”
Well, I’m willing to take that sentiment and run with it. Here are the rules— there are none. (When the Deltas took on the rules, remember, the rules lost, so what good are they anyway?) The only encouragement this proctor can offer is the one he always offers—there are, of course, no wrong answers, and the most elaborately expounded upon your answer is will likely most please the persnickety dean, who finds himself quite bored cooped up in his mansion, quarantined alone, with not even his wife to keep him company. (She never did return from that “spa vacation” at Sarasota Springs.) And when you do answer, there’s no need to cut and paste the question, but if you could please make sure to number your answers to their corresponding questions, Dean Wormer would be slightly less likely to cavalierly dock points from your endeavor on grounds of hostile participation.
So, get your pencils ready and shoot for better than a 0.0 GPA on this one—you’ve got the big man to impress! And… go!
*****************************
*****************************
1) You’re on a desert island (and you sort of are)—What three discs do you select out of your own collection to keep if you had to get rid of all the rest?
2) Giuletta Masina or Jeanne Moreau?
3) Second -favorite Roger Corman movie.
4) The most memorable place you ever saw a movie. This could be a film projected on a big screen or seen in some other fashion—the important thing is what makes it memorable.
5) Marcello Mastroianni or Vittorio Gassman?
6) Second-favorite Kelly Reichardt movie.
7) In the matter of taste, is there a film or director that, if your partner in a relationship (wife/husband/lover/best friend) disagreed violently with your assessment of it, might cause a serious rift in that relationship?
8) The last movie you saw in a theater/on physical media/via streaming (list one each).
9) Name a movie that you just couldn’t face watching right now.
10) Jane Greer or Ava Gardner?
11)Edmond O’Brien or Van Heflin?
12) Second favorite Yasujiro Ozu movie.
13) Name a proposed American remake of an international film that would, if actually undertaken, surely court or inevitably result in disaster.
14) What’s a favorite film that you consider genuinely subversive, for whatever reason?
15) Name the movie score you couldn’t live without.
16) Mary-Louise Weller or Martha Smith?
17) Peter Riegert or Bruce McGill?
18) Last Tango in Paris—yes or no?
19) Second-favorite Akira Kurosawa movie.
20) Who would host the imaginary DVD commentary you would most want to hear right now, and what would the movie be?
21) Favorite movie snack.
22) Second-favorite Planet of the Apes film (from the original cycle).
23) Least-favorite Martin Scorsese movie.
24) Name a movie you feel doesn’t deserve its current reputation, for better or worse.
25) Best movie of 1970. (Fifty years ago!)
26) Name a movie you think is practically begging for a Broadway adaptation (I used this question in the last quiz, but I’m repeating it because I never answered the quiz myself and I think I have a pretty good answer)
27) Louise Brooks or Clara Bow?
28) Second-favorite Pier Paolo Pasolini movie.
29) Name three movies you loved in your early years that you feel most influenced your adult cinematic tastes .
30) Name a movie you love that you think few others do.
31) Name a movie you despise that you think most others love.
32) The Human Centipede—yes or no?
33) Anya Taylor-Joy or Olivia Cooke?
34) Johnny Flynn or Timothée Chalamet?
35) Second-favorite Dorothy Arzner movie.
36) Name a movie you haven’t seen in over 20 years that you would drop everything to watch right now.
37) Name your favorite stylistic filmmaking cliché, and one you wouldn’t mind seeing disappear forever.
38) Your favorite appearance by a real-life politician in a feature film, either fictional or a fictionalized account of a real event.
39) Is film criticism dead?
40) Elizabeth Patterson or Marjorie Main?
41) Arch Hall Jr. or Timothy Carey?
42) Name the film you think best fulfills the label “road movie.”
43) Horror film that, for whatever reason, made you feel most uncomfortable?
44) Least-favorite (directed by) Clint Eastwood movie.
45) Second-favorite James Bond villain.
46) Best adaptation of a novel or other form that had been thought to be unfilmable.
47) Michelle Dockery or Merritt Wever?
48) Jason Bateman or Ewan McGregor?
49) Second-favorite Roman Polanski movie.
50) What’s the movie you wish you could watch with a grandparent right now? And, of course, why?
51) Oliver Stone two-fer: Natural Born Killers and/or JFK—yes or no?
52) Name the actor whose likeness you would proudly wear as a rubber latex Halloween mask.
53) Your favorite cinematographer, and her/his greatest achievement.
54) Best book about the nitty-gritty making of a movie.
55) If you needed to laugh right now, what would be your go-to movie comedy?
***************************************
***************************************
5 comments:
1) THE CRITIC on dvd.
2) Giuletta Masina. I need a break from French women... (wouldn't it be amazing if that last sentence meant anything??)
3) Limiting myself to movies that he directed: threeway toss-up between PIT AND THE PENDULUM, DAY THE EARTH ENDED, and WILD ANGELS.
4) That time I projected THE GOLDEN BOWL from my computer onto a wall in a small shed for maybe three or four of my mom's friends back when she was the curator at the Voelker-Orth Museum.
5) Marcello Mastroianni, you maniac!
6) Meek's Cutoff.
7) Jing Wong.
8) Theater: Bacurau/Physical Media: Canton Godfather on blu-ray/VOD: Wild Goose Lake. I recommend all three.
9) Child Bride. (Seriously, no)
10) Ava Gardner?
11) Edmond O’Brien.
12) Early Spring.
13) JSA.
14) Zardoz.
15) Gojira!
16) Mary-Louise Weller!
17) Bruce McGill.
18) Yes.
19) Throne of Blood.
20) Bruce Vilance on the Holiday Special.
21) Junior Mints.
22) Beneath the Planet of the Apes.
23) The Departed? Though I don't even really dislike that.
24) Zardoz.
25) Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx (jk, it's Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion)
26) Name a movie you think is practically begging for a Broadway adaptation (I used this question in the last quiz, but I’m repeating it because I never answered the quiz myself and I think I have a pretty good answer)
27) Clara Bow.
28) Hawks and Sparrows.
29) Kurosawa's Dreams.
30) Zardoz.
31) Let the Sunshine In.
32) 1 and 2, yes. 3, nooooooo
33) Olivia Cooke.
34) Ok.
35) Yes.
36) Fantastic Voyage.
37) Favorite filmmaking cliche: Carrie's "The End...?" from-beyond-the grave jump scare; disappear it: anything related to Paul Greengrass.
38) Gotta be George W. Bush in that SIMPSONS episode.
39) Seriously?
40) I'm still mad about 39!
41) No talk me, angy.
42) Most Hope and Crosby movies.
43) Probably NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.
44) Eiger Sanction!
45) Grace Jones.
46) NAKED LUNCH.
47) Justice for #39!
48) Grr.
49) The Tenant.
50) Empire of the Sun with my late grandpa (dad's side); he really liked that movie.
51) 39!!!
52) Captain Lou Albano.
53) Peter Hyams; as a cinematographer? Either OUTLAND or that one episode of AMAZING STORIES.
54) Battle for Brazil.
55) Top Secret!
I can't believe I'm the first person to post here.
1.) A Hard Day’s Night (for the joy), History Is Made at Night (for love surviving through peril), and Jazz on a Summer’s Day (for the pleasure of human expression).
2) Jeanne Moreau. Tougher, cooler, scarier.
3) The Saga of the Viking Women and Their Voyage to the Waters of the Great Sea Serpent. For the title alone.
4) Theater 80 in New York City, because it used to be a speakeasy during Prohibition.
5) Marcello Mastroianni. So suave.
6) I’ve only seen Wendy and Lucy.
7) If she didn’t like someone I liked, that wouldn’t be a problem. If she liked someone I loathed, that might be an issue. I’m not sure why the first would be OK and the second wouldn’t.
8) The last movie I saw in a theater was the Gary Oldman one where he was Churchill – Darkest Hour, I think? I watched The Kennel Murder Case on TCM earlier this week. I don’t stream.
9) Pretty much anything scary. For example, I saw Fail-Safe listed on my guide earlier today and the thought of watching mass death was overwhelming, even though the cause was completely different.
10) Ava Gardner. Jane had basically one important movie. Ava was emblematic of an era.
11)Edmond O’Brien. I cannot stand Van Heflin and his bug eyes. He seems to be the walking definition of flop sweat.
12) I regret to say I haven’t seen any Ozu movies. I think I’d like his work, but I’ve never had the chance.
13) I’m not aware of any current proposed re-makes. Breathless was pretty damn bad, though.
14) The T.A.M.I. Show. Speaking for myself, as a 10-year-old kid from a small town in northeast Ohio, seeing James Brown opened up whole new worlds for me, none of which were in the playbook offered in my schools.
15) Adventures of Robin Hood.
16) Mary-Louise Weller. Martha is livelier, but Mary-Louise made Bluto Blutarsky fall off his ladder.
17) Peter Riegert or Bruce McGill? Aargh!! I love both guys a lot. Bruce by a hair because he’s such a classic Hollywood character actor. He could’ve been in every Warner Brothers movie from about 1933 through the end of the 1950s.
18) Last Tango in Paris has remarkable acting, but it’s also more than a little creepy. Some of that is part of the point, but some of it is from Bertolucci’s own issues.
19) I’ve only seen Rashomon and Seven Samurai. I liked the latter a little bit more, so Rashomon.
20) Fred Astaire with Swing Time. Pure comfort food.
21) Sno-Caps with a cup of Coke.
22) I remember enjoying Beneath the Planet of the Apes with James Franciscus. I also remember thinking the one with the Volkswagons was fun, but I can’t recall which one that was.
23) New York, New York. Really loud, really long, really dumb.
24) Star Wars. It’s an enjoyable movie that’s been very influential, to put it mildly. And I don’t begrudge a single moment of pleasure that any of its billions of fans have experienced because of it. It’s just not one of the all-time great movies, which is how I think a lot of people see it.
25) Hard to choose between Let It Be, The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes, and Patton, but Let It Be has meant the most to me over the last 50 years.
26) Soapdish.
27) Clara Bow. Much more fun.
28) I’ve never seen any of his movies.
29) North by Northwest, A Hard Day’s Night, and any Astaire/Rogers movie.
30) Night of the Comet.
31) Forrest Gump.
32) A “no” for each foot.
33) I’ve never seen either. I’ll take Anya from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
34) I’ve only seen Timothee, who was good in Lady Bug, so I’ll choose him.
35) Craig’s Wife. I’ve only seen this and Dance, Girl, Dance, which I liked a lot. I’d like to see more of her films. I wish she’d gotten to *make* more of her films.
36) Little Big Man. One of my all-time faves with a great feel for its time and place and a total lack of reverence for the typical historical mustiness found in Hollywood movies set in the past. Dustin Hoffman’s best performance
37) I have a silly fondness for iris-outs. On the other hand, I generally dislike extremely fast cutting – what would have been described as MTV video style, once upon a time.
38) These sort of cameos usually make me uncomfortable because they always feel cutesy. I guess I’d say Fred Thompson in In the Line of Fire, since he wasn’t appearing as his Senatorial self.
39) No. I think film criticism, like rock ‘n’ roll music, has simply stopped being a Top 40 mainstay. Now it’s mostly on the critical equivalent of Sound Cloud. On the one hand, that gives the critic total freedom, but on the other it means a vastly reduced audience.
40) Elizabeth Patterson. I always found Marjorie annoying, and more than a little patronizing: this was Hollywood’s idea of rural folk. Contrast this with Elizabeth’s performance in, say, Remember the Night.
41) Timothy Carey. I haven’t seen Arch, but Carey has a long list of memorable films, so I have to go with him.
42) Harry and Tonto was the first thing that popped into my head, so I’ll trust that. The road scenes with Howard Hughes and Melvin Dummar are wonderful, but they only make up a relatively small portion of the movie.
43) The 1972 version of Tales from the Crypt. Scared the bejeezus out of me – although I can’t remember anything about it now, apart from the almost physical sensation of fear the title evokes. It would be stretching the definition of “horror film,” but the TV adaptation of Helter Skelter would probably win this award, if it could be included in the category.)
44) American Sniper, for the politics.
45) Joseph Wiseman. (Close call between him and Gert Frobe.)
46) How about the original uncut version of Greed?
47) Michelle Dockery or Merritt Wever? I left the question because I enjoy seeing two such dissimilar performers in one sentence. Let’s just say I would’ve loved to have seen Merritt Weaver in an episode of Downton Abbey.
48) Jason Bateman, because of Game Night.
49) The Ghost Writer.
50) Wild River. When I was young, we watched that at my mom’s mom’s house; not only was it a good movie, my grandma had lived in an area of western North Carolina that was very similar to the place depicted in the movie, so it really resonated for her, and the rest of us, as well.
51) No, not at this moment. Too loud, violent, and scary.
52) Charles Laughton as the Hunchback of Notre Dame.
53) Winton C. Hoch, The Searchers. Ted Tetzlaff (Notorious) and Robert Burks (North by Northwest) are close behind.
54) I have never read a “making of the movie” book, except for a fun, quickie paperback book about the making of Animal House that was rushed out in the wake of that film’s monster success. So that wins by default. (I wish I still had that book.)
55) Soapdish.
Simon, Bill, thanks to both of you for answering here! I almost never get comments anymore! And Simon, sorry for making you angy!
Post a Comment