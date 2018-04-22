O, THE CHOICES! A 2018 TCMFF PREAMBLE
So much time, so few movies to see. Scratch that. Reverse it.
Running a little later than usual this year, the 2018 Turner Classic Movies Film Festival gets under way this coming Thursday, screening approximately 88 films and special programs over the course of the festival’s three-and-a-half days, beginning Thursday evening, and no doubt about it, this year’s schedule, no less than any other year, will lay out a banquet for classic film buffs, casual film fans and harder-core cinephiles looking for the opportunity to see long-time favorites as well as rare and unusual treats on the big screen. I’ve attended every festival since its inaugural run back in 2010, and since then if I have not reined in my enthusiasm for the festival and being given the opportunity to attend it every year, then I have at least managed to lasso my verbiage. That first year I wrote about 21,000 words on the experience; last year I turned in a much more readable 3,000 or so.
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1939), The Big Lebowski (1998), The Black Stallion (1979), Bull Durham (1988), Bullitt (1967), The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936, Detour (1945), The Exorcist (1973), Fail-Safe (1964), Gigi (1958), Girls About Town (1931), Grand Prix (in Cinerama!-- 1966), Hamlet (1948), A Hatful of Rain (1957), Heaven Can Wait (1978), His Girl Friday (1940), How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Leave Her to Heaven (1945; one of four nitrate prints showcased by the festival this year), A Letter to Three Wives (1949), The Lost Weekend (1945), Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938), The Merry Widow (1934), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935), Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), My Brilliant Career (1979), Night of the Living Dead (1968), The Odd Couple (1968), Outrage (1950), The Ox-bow Incident (1943), Places in the Heart (1984), Point Blank (1967), The Producers (1968), The Raven (1963), The Right Stuff (1983), The Roaring Twenties (1939), Romeo and Juliet (1968), Scandal: The Trial of Mary Astor (2018), The Set-up (1949), The Sea Wolf (1941), Show People (1928), Silk Stockings (1957), Sounder (1972), Spellbound (nitrate; 1945), Stage Door (nitrate; 1937), A Star is Born (nitrate; 1937), The Story of GI Joe (1945), Strangers on a Train (1951), Sunset Boulevard (1950), Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971), The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974), The Ten Commandments (1956), Them! (1954), This Thing Called Love (1940), Three Smart Girls (1936), To Have and Have Not (1944), To Whom It May Concern: Ka Shen’s Journey (2010), Tunes of Glory (1960), Where the Boys Are (1960), Wife vs. Secretary (1936), Windjammer: The Voyage of Christian Radich (1958), Witness for the Prosecution (1957), Woman of the Year (1942), The World of Suzie Wong (1960) and The World’s Greatest Sinner (1962). Whew.
Okay, by any standard that’s a pretty good list, jampacked with some of the greatest movies ever made, and certainly some of my favorites (Sunset Boulevard, Them!, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Show People, The Roaring Twenties, The Right Stuff, The Ox-bow Incident, Night of the Living Dead, Leave Her To Heaven, His Girl Friday, Bull Durham). And guess what. I’m not going to see any of them.
You heard me. That list would seem to be bounty enough for any two TCMFF schedules, and I didn’t even include special events like the hand-and-footprint ceremony in front of the Chinese Theater to honor the beloved (and Oscar-nominated) Cicely Tyson, and a very tasty-looking panel discussion entitled “Writing with Light” which will feature several legendary cinematographers including Stephen H. Burum (Casualties of War, Carlito’s Way), John Toll (The Thin Red Line, Braveheart), Amy Vincent (Hustle & Flow, True Blood), Caleb Deschanel (The Right Stuff, The Black Stallion) and Robert Richardson (JFK, Inglourious Basterds). There are some fascinating documentaries on tap this year as well, all involving the trials, tribulations and singular contributions of women in Hollywood, including the aforementioned films about Mary Astor and Nancy Kwan-- both of them late additions to the schedule apparently intended to complicate my personal TCMFF scheduling even further-- and a once-in-a-lifetime panel devoted to trailblazing women of animation which will include Academy Award-winning director Brenda Chapman, DreamWorks Animation studio head Bonnie Arnold, and artists who worked on such classics as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia, Sleeping Beauty, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Toy Story, Brave and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.
But I’m not seeing any of it. Why? Because the 2018 TCMFF schedule is deep-dish enough that I’ve been able to find enough irresistible choices to optimize this year’s festival for me personally and perhaps (if I can sufficiently caffeinate myself) make for a memorable four days into which to cram as many as 18-19 great movies. When cobbling together my TCMFF flight plan, I typically gravitate toward personal discoveries—movies I’ve never seen or, in some cases, never even heard of. But this year there are almost as many that I’ve seen before which warrant a second, or fourth, or eighth visitation, this time on the big screen. And yes, in a couple of instances I have even been swayed by the person who has been recruited by TCMFF’s crafty programmers to introduce the show.
So, here’s what I have in mind. Thursday evening, after I pick up my festival credentials, I won’t be among the VIPs at the Big Chinese watching Martin Scorsese receive the first-ever Robert Osborne Award for his efforts in preserving and protecting motion picture history, followed by Mel Brooks introducing a restoration of his Oscar-winning The Producers. I will also be passing on that nitrate print of Stage Door, a no-doubt spiffy restoration of Detour, as well as To Have and Have Not and a poolside screening of Them! hosted by Dennis Miller. (Thanks, but I have no desire to see that movie turned into a snarky, cocktail-fueled party.) Instead, I’ll be making my first it’s-new-to-me discovery of this year’s festival, a late-period pre-code drama called Finishing School (1934), co-directed by its screenwriter, Wanda Tuchock, the only woman besides Dorothy Arzner to have directed a movie in 1930’s Hollywood. And I’ll finish off night one with a screening of Throne of Blood (1957), Akira Kurosawa’s epic adaptation of Macbeth. I hope enough people will be distracted by some of the evening’s other high-profile screenings to leave me a seat in the Chinese multiplex’s smallest house, #4, where both of my Thursday night intendeds will be unfurling in 35mm.
Friday begins early, 9:00 a.m., again in the #4, with historian Donald Bogle introducing producer-director Clarence Brown’s adaptation of William Faulkner’s Intruder in the Dust (1949), a groundbreaking instance of the Hollywood depiction of African-American lives on screen. Then its next door to the slightly bigger #6 (I’ll spend all day bopping back and forth between these two venues) for Preston Sturges’ magnificently innuendo-laden comedy The Miracle of Morgan's Creek (1944), starring Eddie Bracken, William Demarest, and Betty Hutton as the mysteriously impregnated Trudy Kockenlocker. (I always try to see Sturges with a big audience whenever I can, you see.) A quick bite to eat, and then back in line for Blessed Event (1932), another pre-code treat with Lee Tracy and the immortal Ned Sparks as a cynical, rival gossip columnists, introduced by the unmissable Bruce Goldstein of NYC’s Film Forum; followed by Andre De Toth’s None Shall Escape (1944), a postwar drama that anticipated the Nuremburg Trials by a year, introduced by noir czar Eddie Muller and the film’s 100-year-old star, Marsha Hunt.
Friday’s 7:15 p.m. block makes for the first of two big conflicts for me, which will likely be decided by how easy it will be to get a seat for either of them. I could go for I Take This Woman (1931), a very early star vehicle for one of my favorite actresses, Carole Lombard. Or I might easily be tempted by a chance to see The Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) in an undoubtedly splendid 3D digital presentation. The Gill Man will be showing off his breaststroke in the bigger of the two auditoriums, so a last-minute assessment of the length of lines leading into the #4 and the #6 will be key as I scurry out of the previous screening.
Next, while Romeo and Juliet, Gene Tierney, Lee Marvin and bedeviled little Regan Macneil do their things in other venues, I will be realigning with one of my earliest TCMFF dictums and following historian/filmmaker Michael Schlesinger wherever he goes, as he introduces the brilliant Frank Tashlin comedy Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957), a favorite which I’ve never seen projected. In past festivals Michael has ensured that I’ve been exposed to pure gold via big-screen greats like Murder, He Says (1945), a first-ever big-screen experience with my all-time-favorite Billy Wilder film, One Two Three (1961), Who Done It? (1942), Johnny Guitar (1954), and Bulldog Drummond Strikes Back (1934). I’ve never regretted attending a screening Michael Schlesinger has introduced. I have, however, regretted not attending a few, so I’m not gonna make that mistake again. Finally, by Friday at midnight I’ll be just delirious enough for Timothy Carey standing, lurching, bobbing and weaving, and strumming at 20-feet-tall, and a late-night spin with The World's Greatest Sinner (1962), maybe the most perfect selection, beside Eraserhead and Plan Nine from Outer Space, the festival has ever presented as a midnight movie discovery.
Then it’ll be off to bed for a couple hours, then back on the train to Hollywood to make Saturday’s first feature, the 9:00 a.m. screening of Robert Aldrich’s great adaptation of Mickey Spillane’s noir classic Kiss Me Deadly (1955)—I’m skipping The Ox-bow Incident and His Girl Friday for this because I’ve never seen Aldrich’s take on Mike Hammer big and wide. Then I’ll soften up after a bout of hard-boiled Hollywood with a digital restoration of Jean-Pierre Melville’s relatively little-seen melodrama When You Read This Letter (1953), followed by recent Oscar-winner James Ivory introducing his 1987 Maurice, which I’ve never seen in any shape or form. (I am leaving myself open to the possibility of instead attending that panel on women in animation, which is scheduled directly against Maurice on Saturday night, but I won’t decide for sure until the last minute.)
To round out Saturday night, it’s back to the hard-boiled, with Sam Fuller’s magnificent spectacle dedicated to the birth of American tabloid journalism, Park Row (1952), which I’ve only ever seen on a tattered VHS tape, followed by Howard Hawks’ original (and far superior to the remake) gangster masterpiece, Scarface (1932).
By Scarface’s conclusion on Saturday night I fully anticipate I will be bleary-eyed and bone-tired, so I expect to skip the projection of the gorgeous digital restoration of Night of the Living Dead screening at midnight. But the rest I will gain by getting home and to bed “early” will pay off by being bright and sparkly for John Sayles’ introduction of one of my all-time favorites, Once Upon a Time in the West (1968), screening in the splendor of the big Chinese theater. If TCMFF couldn’t wrangle an appearance by Claudia Cardinale to commemorate her 80th birthday, which was April 15, then this will just have to do. Sunday afternoon will be open to whatever films TCMFF will run for their “TBA” screenings, blocks usually populated by unexpectedly popular pre-code treats that draw far bigger audiences than could be accommodated during their initial programming appearances. (A good candidate for repeat opportunities just might be something like I Take This Woman, the likelihood of which would certainly influence my decision to see The Creature from the Black Lagoon, even if Dennis Miller is introducing it.)
But by far the biggest conflict for me in the whole of TCMFF 2018 will be served up during Sunday night’s closing slot. Ever since it was announced a few months ago that TCMFF would be screening Lon Chaney’s The Phantom of the Opera (1925), accompanied by a live score performed by the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, my daughter Emma and I had been looking forward to seeing it together. What else could top that, right? Well, last month, at the relative last minute, TCMFF dropped the big one, just like when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor—a 40th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) at the big Chinese featuring a cast reunion including, Bruce McGill, Tim Matheson, Martha Smith, James Widdoes, Mark Metcalf, Stephen Bishop and director John Landis. It’s a matter of weighing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity effect again, and though I have certainly seen Animal House more than once in my lifetime, Emma has never seen it, and to have her first time with it be in a packed 1,000-seat house amidst an audience primed by lots of great stories about the making of the film and the legacy of some of its stars, like John Belushi, John Vernon and Stephen Furst, who are no longer with us, well, that may be an opportunity that, at the expense of my classic film buff street cred, might be just too difficult to resist. (I’ve got some stories of my own, but I doubt I’ll be invited to crash that party!)
So that’s a sneak peek at what’s possibly up for me this year at TCMFF 2018. As I always do, I will follow up in two weeks with an overview of what I learned at TCMFF right here in this column, and you can look for my usual coverage, in the virtual pages of Slant magazine’s blog The House Next Door, where editor Ed Gonzalez clears some space for me every year and makes possible my attending this event. (I will link to that coverage here.) So look for me to check in around May 5, provided I can keep my eyes open long enough to write about it all. Poor, poor pitiful me. And down go the lights…
