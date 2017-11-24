PROFESSOR BIRDMAN'S WING-FLAPPING, PLUMAGE-FLAUNTING, BEAK-BUSTING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND MOVIE QUIZ
SQUAAAAAAAWK!!!
In honor, I suppose, of all those odd-looking indigenous birds who yesterday ended up on so many millions of American dinner tables, all in the name of gratitude, tribute and gratuitous belt-loosening, SLIFR University, after a long hiatus, is proud to present our latest quiz. This one will be presented by one of our most unstable and, if provoked, potentially aggressive faculty members and Dean of the SLIFR U College of Ornithology, Professor Francis X. Birdman.
A few words on procedure, as usual. When leaving your answers in the comments section below, please remember to cut and paste the questions and include them as part of your response. That way, those who will be examining your paper won’t have to constantly refer to this post to ground themselves in the context of your answers. (Of course, if you have a blog of your own and would like to answer your questions there, please post a link in the comments so we can see what you’ve come up with.)
So, without any further hesitation, it’s time to dust off your wings, pick up your sharpened number 2 and get flappin’. Professor Birdman, the podium is yours.
***********************************
1) Most obnoxious movie you’ve ever seen
2) Favorite oddball pairing of actors
3) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Ken Russell?
4) Emma Stone or Margot Robbie?
5) Which member of Monty Python are you?
6) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Vincent Minnelli?
7) Franco Nero or Gian Maria Volonte?
8) Your favorite Japanese monster movie
9) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Stanley Kubrick?
10) Hanna Schygulla or Barbara Sukowa?
11) Name a critically admired movie that you hate
12) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Elia Kazan?
13) Better or worse: Disney comedies (1955-1975)
or Elvis musicals?
14) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Alfred Hitchcock?
15) Ryan Gosling or Channing Tatum?
16) Bad performance in a movie you otherwise like/love
17) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Howard Hawks?
18) Tippi Hedren or Kim Novak?
19) Best crime movie remake
20) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Preston Sturges?
21) West Side Story (the movie), yes or no?
22) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Luchino Visconti?
23) What was the last movie you saw, theatrically
and/or on DVD/Blu-ray/streaming?
24) Brewster McCloud or O.C. and Stiggs?
25) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Luis Bunuel?
26) Best nature-in-revolt movie
27) Best Rene Auberjoinois performance (film or TV)
28) Which movie would you have paid to see remade
by Ingmar Bergman?
29) Best movie with a bird or referencing a bird in its title?
30) Burt Lancaster or Michael Keaton?
31) In what way have the recent avalanche of allegations unearthed in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal changed the way you look at movies and the artists who make them?
32) In 2017 which is “better,” TV or the movies?
**************************
