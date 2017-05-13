MOTHER STANDS FOR COMFORT
Joan Crawford, Mildred Pierce (1946)
She knows that I've been doing something wrong
But she won't say anything
She thinks that I was with my friends yesterday
But she won't mind me lying
Because
Mother stands for comfort
Mother will hide the murderer
It breaks the cage, and fear escapes and takes possession
Just like a crowd rioting inside
(Make me do this, make me do that, make me do this, make me do that)
Am I the cat that takes the bird
To her the hunted, not the hunter?
Mother stands for comfort
Mother will hide the murderer
Mother hides the madman
Mother will stay mum
Mother stands for comfort
Mother will stay mum
- Kate Bush, "Mother Stands for Comfort"
Francesca Annis (Lady Jessica Atreides), Dune (1985)
Lillian Gish (Rachel Cooper), The Night of the Hunter (1955)
Angelina Jolie (Olympias), Alexander (2004)
Mrs. Jumbo, Dumbo (1941)
Hye-ja Kim, Mother (2009)
Leopoldine Konstantin (Mme. Sebastian), Notorious (1946)
Piper Laurie (Margaret White), Carrie (1976)
Debbie Reynolds (Beatrice Henderson), Mother (1996)
Barbara Stanwyck, Stella Dallas (1937)
